Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. made a $1,100 donation to the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk organization.

KSI partnered with the Boardwalk Buddy Walk organizers, Sharonlee and Dennis Diehl, for several years. Their organization raises funds which are distributed to local non-profit agencies supporting individuals with disabilities.

Funds were raised by KSI through bake sales and other creative means of earning money for the “walk.” The actual Boardwalk Buddy Walk takes place during October in Rehoboth. KSI organizes its own “walk” during a weekday so program participants can participate.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations in order to ensure that its programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.