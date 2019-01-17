Dover Federal Credit Union is offering some relief to federal employees and certain individuals serving within the U.S. military facing financial hardship.

As of Jan. 16, Dover FCU is offering a Shutdown Assistance Loan to members who are directly affected, as well as to the affected that are eligible for Dover FCU membership. In the event that the government fails to pay employees while the shutdown is occurring, qualifying members may receive up to 75 percent of their normal net pay amount for each of their scheduled pay periods.

In taking advantage of the Shutdown Assistance Loan, disbursed funds are deposited directly into Dover FCU accounts on regularly scheduled pay dates and are borrowed at a zero-percent interest rate while the shutdown is ongoing. Once the shutdown has ended and the payroll of those impacted has been restored, the amount borrowed will remain at a zero-percent interest for the following 60 days and can be paid in full at any time. After 60 days has passed, any remaining balance will be converted into a 3-percent interest rate and will be given a 12-month repayment period.

For more, visit doverfcu.com.