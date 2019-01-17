Tamara Jubilee-Shaw will present a program about the history of the Rosedale Beach Hotel and Resort at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover.

In the pre-integration era of the 20th century, there were very few places for people of color to go for entertainment and hotel accommodations. Because of this, Rosedale Beach, near Millsboro, was a destination point for many people along the East Coast. This recreation and entertainment destination featured a hotel, boardwalk, dance hall, picnic and beach area, campground and amusement park. Artists such as Louis Armstrong, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder performed at the resort.

Jubilee-Shaw received her Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the last class of Delaware State College, now Delaware State University, where she served as editor in chief of the Hornet Newspaper. After earning a master’s in media studies/video film production from the New School for Social Research in New York City, she served as a director of youth organized television at the Education Video Center NYC from 1994-95. Jubilee-Shaw has conducted extensive research in several other areas of study including diseases and epidemics in early America; early African-American recording artists; African-American history in Early New York City; and the history of the Rosedale Beach Hotel and Resort. Currently, she is employed as a corporations specialist with the Delaware Division of Corporations in Dover.

The program is free to the public and will last about one hour. No reservations are required.

For more information, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@state.de.us.