Delaware Friends of Folk will present its monthly coffee house concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Bennett Chapel at Wesley College, corner of Division and North Bradford Streets in Dover.

Two traditional folk instruments, the lute and the Celtic (folk) harp, will be feature. Lutenist Ronn McFarlane brings the lute into today’s musical mainstream making it accessible to a wider audience.

Opening the evening will be Dover Celtic harper Mike Nielsen. He plays the harp for weddings, receptions, cocktail hours and other festive occasions and has been a professional harper in Delaware for more than 20 years.

Admission is $7 for members, $10 for nonmembers and free for those 12 and younger. Coffee, cookies and snacks will be available.

For more, visit delfolk.org.