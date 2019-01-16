First State Manufactured Housing Association is offering four scholarship awards of up to $1,000 to Delaware residents of a manufactured home.

Qualifying candidates must be a legal resident of Delaware and a resident of a manufactured home for at least one year prior to the application. Unlike many other scholarships that only target the high school senior, the FSMHA scholarship is open to the non-traditional student as well.

Past winners include parents, grandparents, young adults and those continuing their educations and those returning after a hiatus. Award recipients can reapply annually. Eligible candidates will be evaluated on scholastic record, financial need, essay and personal/professional recommendations.

Deadline for submission is 4:30 p.m. March 4.

The scholarship may be used for any type of accredited two- or four-year degree program, or for any accredited training, licensing, or certification program. Full- or part-time — at least 7 credits — enrollment in an accredited program is acceptable. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid must be filled prior to the deadline for the application.

For applications and more, visit doe.k12.de.us/Page/1463. First-time users must establish an account and provide a valid email and mailing address before proceeding to the application. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

For more, visit firststatemha.org.