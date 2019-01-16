Delaware Theatre Co. announced the five finalist plays and playwrights in the 2018-19 Delaware Young Playwrights Festival.

Finalist plays and playwrights are “Season 9, Episode 8” by Jordyn Flaherty, Charter School of Wilmington; “In All Honesty” by Jalyn Horhn, MOT Charter High School; “(A Little Bit) of the Book of Exodus” by Tristen Hudson, St. Elizabeth School; “Senior Year Shakespeare” by John Morrison, St. Elizabeth School; and “Star Signs and Books Shops” by Madelyn Thomas, St. Elizabeth School.

The finalists will participate in a series of playwriting workshops with professional theater artists from Delaware Theatre Co. to further refine their writing and ready their works for a public showcase performance at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Delaware Theatre Co., 200 Water St., Wilmington.

This year's festival began in September with a kickoff workshop for Delaware teachers and students in eighth through 12th grades. From there, 73 plays written by 83 students representing eleven different schools from across the state were submitted for the first round. Each playwright received personal feedback about his or her play from a teaching artist of the Delaware Theatre Company staff. Student playwrights had the opportunity to revise their plays. Playwrights then submitted their work for the second round, also known as the "competition round." From these entries, the five finalist plays were selected for additional development under the guidance of the company’s team of theater artists and educators.

Though not selected as finalists, six other plays and their playwrights are recognized with an honorable mention for the merits of their work. These plays are “Brain Teaser” by Maureen Carroll, Ursuline Academy; “Uncertainty” by Skylar Hass, Smyrna High School; “Phone Booth” by Michael Hahn, Charter School of Wilmington; “Writing the Play” by Zachary Hitchens, Cab Calloway School of the Arts; “Indecision” by Ellen Schlecht, Ursuline Academy; and “Illuminate” by Allison Ziegler, Charter School of Wilmington.

For more, visit delawaretheatre.org.