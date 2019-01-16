Sen. Tom Carper released a statement Jan. 15 regarding the ruling by a New York federal judge against the Donald Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Decennial Census.

Carper has been outspoken about politically-motivated attempts to add a citizenship question that would influence the census or decrease the response rate.

“From the time that the Trump administration announced, at the very last minute, its intent to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, I have been deeply concerned about how this decision could undermine the accuracy of a critical count on which our government and the businesses that drive our economy rely. The decision handed down in court today is an important victory in our fight to preserve the integrity of the census, which dates back to the founding of our nation. We have a responsibility to ensure that all persons are counted. That is the very purpose and original intent of the census. Every community — in red and blue states alike — depend on accurate census data. Today’s decision is a good step in our efforts to ensure an accurate count and utilize taxpayer dollars in a responsible way,” said Carper.