VIDEO - Little changes making a big difference? Delaware on Main sponsors two for free and one full-day.

Bringing back small towns - a new idea.

The Incremental Development Alliance, a national nonprofit, will host two lectures in March and a full-day workshop in April, sponsored by Delaware on Main, the state’s Main Street America coordinating program.

The events are aimed at single-asset investors, city planners, community members and others who want to strengthen their communities through cash flow-positive, small-scale development projects.

In the first two workshops, Incremental Development Alliance founding member Monte Anderson will offer an introduction to the world of small-scale real estate development and discuss how citizens can get involved in projects that improve their neighborhoods. Anderson’s workshop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 4 at The Mill, 1007 Orange St., Wilmington, registration available at bit.ly/2P3iEay; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at Delaware State University, Bank of America Building, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, registration available at bit.ly/2uUQurm.

A full-day workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 at Delaware State University, Bank of America Building. Registration is $180 early bird, $210 regular and $240 last-minute; register at bit.ly/2P8njIu. A small number of scholarships will be made available; apply by March 13 at delbizonmain.com.

For more, visit delawaremainstreet.com.