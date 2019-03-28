The church recently moved to a new location at 100 W. Green St., across from the Middletown firehouse.

The congregation at Living Grace Worship Cathedral invites the community to see their new location at 100 W. Green St. in Middletown during the church's 5th anniversary celebration Sunday, March 31.

Bishop Jeffery J. Broughton Sr. and Executive Pastor Dawn Broughton announced the anniversary theme is "All Roads Lead to Grace," based on 2nd Corinthians 12:9.

The program will start at 10 a.m., with the Friends & Family Morning Worship, featuring guest preacher Rev. Dr. Ronald Owens from New Hope Baptist Church, Metuchen, New Jersey and Psalmist Evangelist Tiphani Cade.

Then at 4 p.m., a tickets-only Church Anniversary Semi-Formal Banquet will be held, featuring guest preacher Rev. Dr. Christopher Alan Bullock from Canaan Baptist Church of New Castle. Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for children 10 and under. Vending opportunities are available for $40. For information on banquet tickets or vending reservations, call (302) 285-9754 or email LGWCDE@gmail.com.

Living Grace Worship Cathedral was located at the corner of Wood and West Lake streets. The congregation's new facility is across from the Middletown firehouse in the former site of Connection Community Church. The Connection congregation is holding services at the Everett Theatre until construction is finished at Connection's new building just north of Middletown.