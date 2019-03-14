VIDEO - Coons on trade talks with China: “Let's make sure we get something big”

Coons: “Let’s not stop this trade war for minor or temporary concessions.

“They’ve been stealing America’s innovations for now decades. They’ve been compelling tech transfer. They’re doing things, in terms of research innovation and discovery that will give them a leg up going forward.”

On proposed tariff legislation:

There’s three different things I’ve done on the trade front. One is to make sure, this is with Senator James Lankford, that there is an appropriate process, for those seeking relief from tariffs, to come in and make their case to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

Another is an action with Senator Isakson of Georgia, to say: “If we’re in this trade war with China, let’s not stop without guaranteeing access to the Chinese market for American poultry.” Both our states are big chicken exporters.

And last, I’m working with a bipartisan group of colleagues to make sure that we understand the challenge, the threat that China poses, to us, to our economic system, to our values, and to our way to life.

On tariff exemptions:

For this third round of tariffs, there’s no exemption process in place. That’s exactly what Senator Lankford and I were pressing Bob Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, to take up and to make clearer. But, my larger point here on the U.S./China tariff fight, or our current trade fight, is I hope the President, having taken us this far, doesn’t retreat from the conflict without getting long-term, enforceable change to what has been China’s devastating industry mercantilism.

I want our chicken export markets reopened, I want our soybean farmers to have their export market reopened, but let's not stop this trade war for minor or temporary concessions, let's make sure we get something big in terms of China's approach to the world, and to trade.