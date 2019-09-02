The brewfest Saturday, Sept. 7 will be held on the grounds of the 250-year-old Wilson-Warner House, 202 Main St. (Route 299), just east of U.S. Route 13. Proceeds benefit the preservation and education mission of the Historic Odessa Foundation.

Bringing together one of Delaware’s best preserved historic sites that bore witness to colonial America’s necessary thirst for beer, and today’s heady passion for craft brews, the Historic Odessa Foundation and Cantwell’s Tavern present the sixth annual Historic Odessa Brewfest Saturday, Sept. 7 from 12-6 p.m.

The brewfest will be held on the grounds of the 250-year-old Wilson-Warner House, 202 Main St. (Route 299), just east of U.S. Route 13. Proceeds benefit the preservation and education mission of the Historic Odessa Foundation.

From their earliest days at the beginning of the 17th century, avid beer makers populated European settlements along both sides of the Delaware River. Making your own beer was as important a domestic craft as hearth cooking, tending a kitchen garden or spinning yarn.

As drinking water was avoided like the plague, beer was a major dietary staple in the colonies, consumed by everyone from cradle to grave. So it stands to reason that Odessa, a once bustling colonial grain shipping port and vital Mid-Atlantic transportation hub of the 18th and early 19th centuries, should be the site of a craft beer festival in which today’s beer enthusiasts can step back more than 250 years to a pastoral setting befitting a celebration of grain, hops, fruits, herbs and time-honored brewing methods.

Brewfest visitors will have the opportunity to sample some of the best regional and national craft beers by more than 50 brewers, including some of the newest beers on the market by 3rd Wave, 16 Mile, Bellefonte, Big Oyster, Blue Earl, Brick Works, Crooked Hammock, Dogfish Head, Fordham & Dominion, Midnight Oil, Mispillion, Revelation, Stitch House, Twin Lakes and Volunteer.

Locally-sourced food will be available from Cantwell’s Tavern and the Roaming Raven Food Truck, and artisan vendors will be on site. Vendors include 1st State Property – Remax, Acme Pharmacy, Alliance Highway Safety, Bel Boutique, Christiana Care First Aid Tent, Color Street Nail Polish, Copperfield Kettle Corn, Delaware Growler, DelMarVa Popcorn & Nut Co, Element Tree Wellness, Guy & Lady Barrel Cigars, GWCVB, John Medkeff, Kinda Jerky Really Nutty, Phygit Foods, Renewal by Anderson, The Queen, Timber Fall Woodworking, Total Wine, UD Dairy and Wix n Wax.

Live music will be presented on two stages, featuring reggae evangelists Spokey Speaky, blue collar rock band Shotgun Betty, solo performer Tony Mowen and versatile musician Charlie Hannagan.

A VIP tasting from 12-2 p.m. will provide access to limited-quantity beers. VIP tickets include a glass tasting mug and a food voucher. VIP tickets can also be redeemed for a tour of the Historic Houses of Odessa at a later date.

Gates open for general admission from 2-6 p.m.

Tickets are $70 for VIP access, $55 for general admission and $15 for designated drivers.

Designated driver tickets include free soft drinks and are only available at the gate the day of the event.

For VIP and general admission tickets, see the website www.odessabrewfest.com or call 302-378-4119.

For regular updates on participating brewers, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/odessabrewfest or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/OdessaBrewfest.

Fusion Beer Mile race

New to the Historic Odessa Brewfest this year will be the Fusion Beer Mile presented by Fusion Racing. This beer race is limited to 100 participants of individuals or teams and is not included in the price of admission to the Odessa Brewfest. Each participant will receive a Fusion Beer Mile finisher medal and four beers that participants will drink during the mile. Awards will be presented based on the fastest times. Registration and check in will begin at 1 p.m. in the field next to the Odessa Brewfest.

While registration of $25 doesn’t include entry into the Brewfest it does allow registrants a $5 discount. Tickets to the Odessa Brewfest can be purchased during the registration process and will be at will call.

For registration information and details of the Fusion Beer Mile, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/Odessa/FusionBeerMile.

Volunteer opportunities

Since not every brewery will be able to send a representative to pour beer and help will be needed to keep the historic site clean, the Historic Odessa Foundation and Cantwell’s Tavern are looking for volunteers for the day’s festivities.

Prospective volunteers can call Cantwell’s at 302-376-0600.