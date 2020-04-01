Middletown's comic con becomes "Couch Con"

Middletown’s comic con was canceled last month, but fans can enjoy it without leaving the couch. Galactic Con decided to go virtual with couchcon.online.

Galactic Con posted that the “Couch Con” website features artists, vendors, entertainment, free digital comics, and activities for visitors to do from home.

“We are hoping this will be a way to help artists and vendors to keep working even without physical events, and for attendees to scratch that convention itch without even having to leave the couch,” according to the message.

The site will have free comics, activities and resources that are designed by the same people from the live con.

For the next three weekends, it will be updated with new vendors, artists, content and links every Friday. Everything will remain for people to browse for the rest of the year. Artists, vendors or panel presenters who would like to be listed or involved can contact joe@galactic-con.com for details.

“With so many conventions having to cancel and reschedule in this unprecedented time, we thought it might be a fun idea to bring the convention experience right into your homes,” according to the message.

A section will be available for promo codes exclusive to Couch Con. However, some vendors will offer discounts on a limited basis.