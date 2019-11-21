Group asking for donations during Division of Arts matching grant program by Dec. 31

The Milford Community Band, established in 1990, will be celebrating its 30th year of music-making in 2020. The band performs over 60 concerts per year in southern Delaware, including parades, holiday shows, school presentations and performances at senior and assisted living facilities.

The band has received a $2,000 grant from an anonymous donor to support its annual fundraising campaign. The gift will be used to help fund scholarships for area students to receive additional music lessons outside of their school. The band has funded more than 184 summer music scholarships over the past 17 years for local students.

“We are grateful for this support,” stated Lou Cox, a member of the band’s board of directors. “This gift will allow us to double the number of music scholarships that we provide to Milford area youth in 2020.”

Seeking donations for challenge grant

The Milford Community Band is participating in the Challenge Grant Initiative sponsored by the Delaware Division of the Arts running through Dec. 31. Gifts received by the end of the year will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the division. The band hopes to raise over $7,500 through this initiative to help fund programs in 2020.

All donations and matching funds will be applied to helping more Milford area students to improve their musicianship and appreciation of all things music, and to expanding the band’s audience through the acquisition of exciting new music and improved marketing efforts.

To support the band during the Division of the Arts Challenge Grant Initiative, make your check payable to Milford Community Band and send it to Milford Community Band, 1234 Killens Pond Road, Harrington, DE 19952. The band is a 501(c)(3) charitable corporation and the EIN is 20-3660855.

For more information, email Lou Cox at loucox2@verizon.net or call 302-653-4488.