The Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation program at Big Oak Park Oct. 12 features a real space suit, model rocket launches, a model lunar rover, drone demonstrations, solar viewers and a rocket bounce house. The $5 admission fee benefits science education programs for children.

The Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation is hosting family day festivities in Smyrna Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1-4 p.m., to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. The celebration was originally planned in July but was canceled because of excessive heat.

The “Gateway to the Galaxy” event will be at the DASEF center at Big Oak Park on Big Oak Road, just east of U.S. Route 13 and Route 1.

Activities planned include model rocket launches, the “Destination Space” exhibit, a cast of an astronaut’s footprint on the moon, a rocket bounce house, drone demonstrations, a model lunar rover design craft, the optical illusions maze, creating a model of a meteor impact, a display of a space suit made here in Delaware by ILC and a safety demonstration and giveaways for kids by the Delaware Electric Cooperative.

Food and refreshments will be on sale.

Admission is $5 with children under 3 admitted free. Proceeds benefit the DASEF’s educational programs for students throughout the state.

For more information, see the website dasef.org.