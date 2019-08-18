Entries included antique cars, firetrucks, martial arts groups, dancers, church groups, pageant queens, politicians, veterans groups and musical performers. See a video and a photo gallery with this story.

The Olde-Tyme Peach Festival Parade in Middletown began Saturday at 8:45 a.m., at Everett Meredith Middle School on South Broad Street and traveled north to Main Street.

Entries included antique cars, firetrucks, martial arts groups, dancers, church groups, pageant queens, politicians, veterans groups, the Delaware National Guard Army Band, Appoquinimink High School Band and Middletown High School Band.

At the intersection of Broad and Main, many groups in the parade gave special performances for the crowd.

Then the parade turned east on Main, ending at Catherine Street.