The Town of Wyoming's 29th annual Peach Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 3 with a parade at 9 a.m., on Camden-Wyoming Avenue, from Fifer Middle School to West Third Street.

Wyoming is southwest of Dover.

The festival will be held rain or shine, and admission is free.

Along with great performances, this family-friendly event features food trucks, craft and artisan vendors, community displays, a raffle, peach dessert contest and kids activities including the bounce house village by Bounce Around Inflatables & Games.

New this year is the Peach Festival raffle which will include a number of incredible prizes donated by over 20 local businesses. Participants may buy as many tickets as they like and bid them on any item(s) they want by placing one or more tickets in the “hat” beside the item(s) they are trying to win. Winners will be announced toward the end of the festival. You don't need to be present to win, but all prizes must be picked up at the Town Hall.

All proceeds benefit the Town of Wyoming community improvement projects.

For safety, please refrain from bringing your pets.

PARKING

Free parking and shuttle bus rides are available at W.B. Simpson Elementary School, 5 Old North Road, and Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road.

Handicap parking is available at Pippin Funeral Home.

For more information, see the website

wyoming.delaware.gov/peach-festival/