This week's viewing features a drunk amateur detective, an exceptional creative partnership and the return of a charmingly disturbed assassin.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Showtime announced that it has given a series commitment to “Intelligence,” a spy thriller that will look at how real-world espionage mixes with politics, finance and media. Filmmaker Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) will write, direct and executive produce. Using real stories, the show’s first season will dramatize events leading up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Kelly Clarkson is joining the daytime talk show market as host of the aptly named, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Set to premiere on Sept. 9 in national syndication, it has already been sold to more than 200 stations.



In what may be every teenager’s dream, new YA drama “The Society” follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a version of their wealthy New England town. The only thing missing? Their parents! Let the fun and inevitable trouble, begin. The 10-episode series premieres in May on Netflix.



Jo Frost is set to take on more unruly kids with the return of “Supernanny.” Lifetime will air 20 new episodes in 2020.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“In the Dark” (April 4, The CW, 9 p.m. ET) is a murder mystery with an unlikely sleuth. Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), a blind, hard-living 20-something who drinks too much believes that her friend Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) has been murdered. With no body, the police are less convinced, so Murphy decides to sober up and find the truth.



Based on the classic novel by Richard Wright, “Native Son” (April 6, HBO, 10 p.m. ET) follows Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young African-American living in Chicago. He is hired as a chauffeur for a rich businessman and begins a relationship with the man’s daughter, which leads to choices and circumstances that will change his life forever.



Villanelle, the oddly appealing assassin with a killer sense of style, is back. On season two of “Killing Eve” (April 7, BBC America, 8 p.m. ET), the action picks up right where season one left off but the cat and mouse game between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) has changed. Both women are in trouble and Eve isn’t the only one searching for a vanished Villanelle, as a new assassin comes to town.



In “Fosse/Verdon” (April 9, FX, 10 p.m. ET), Sam Rockwell plays Bob Fosse, one of the theatre world’s most influential choreographers, and Michelle Williams plays Gwen Verdon, one of the greatest Broadway dancers of all time. Featuring Fosse’s choreography, the eight-episode series explores their romantic and creative partnership and the high cost of greatness that came with it.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: Dick Wolf has outdone himself. NBC renewed “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for a record-breaking 21st season, beating Wolf’s “Law & Order,” which ran for 20 seasons.



Losers: Epix cancelled spy drama “Berlin Station” after three seasons.

