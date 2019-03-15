Meet the artists at the opening reception tonight, Friday, March 15, from 6-8 p.m., at the Gilbert W. Perry Jr. Center for the Arts, the "Gibby Center."

The Gilbert W. Perry Jr. Center for the Arts, affectionately known as “The Gibby,” at 51 W. Main St., Middletown, is hosting a new exhibit, “Transforming, Featuring the Trashy Women.”

The exhibit features recycled material as art, taking ordinary or overlooked materials and creating the extraordinary, from wall hangings and sculpture to intriguing jewelry.

The exhibit opened March 7 and runs through March 31 during gallery hours Thursdays and Fridays from 12-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The “Trashy Women” group began with four “garbage-lovin’ gals” in 2004 and now numbers nine artists. They show their creations several times a year, and the fervor of their work and creative process is reflected in their own words:

“The making of art is always magical in its essence. It is alchemy of the most elemental sort, as base materials are transformed and transmuted through private vision into public work. The Trashy Women see the value that hides just below the surface, and they celebrate the worth in things that are too often considered worthless.”

This group includes Maggie Creshkoff, Sue Eyet, Caryn Hetherston, Dragonfly Leathrum, Jo Pinder, Donna Steck-McMahon, Trebs Thompson, Jamie Troiani and Mindy Ward. The exhibit will introduce a guest artist, Lorraine Haggard.

Creshkoff combines rough clay and rusty metal for her angelic art. She also teaches sculpture at Cecil College.

Eyet works in the world of recovery, and uses her creative talents to help her students heal.

Hetherston teaches metalsmithing at the Delaware Art Museum, makes sculptural jewelry at her studio, and is vice chair of the Botanical Jewelry Division of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Leathrum paints unusual surfaces and works with all kinds of glass. She is currently based in Germany.

Pinder has recently retired from Eldreth Pottery, and her delicate brushwork can be seen in paintings, collage and encaustics as she instructs beginning artists at the Red Barn Co-op.

Steck-McMahon is an art educator at Perryville Middle School. She rides horses, raises goats and creates unusual art often within 24 hours.

Thompson runs Whimsical Farms in Newark and makes artwork that addresses the poignant challenges of illness and aging.

Troiani works with students at Cecil County School of Technology during the day, and uses her tailoring skill at night to assemble wordless parables with pins, needles and thread.

Ward loves her job at Cemetery Dance, a small publishing house in Bel Air that specializes in works of horror, but she also fabricates fanciful flowers from faucets and angels from anything and everything you can imagine.

Haggard teaches art classes and steampunk workshops at Cecil College, and creates additional steampunk wonders at her home studio.