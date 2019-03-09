The concert Sunday, May 5 is free -- no race ticket required -- at Victory Plaza outside the race track at Dover International Speedway.

Grammy Award-winner Charlie Daniels, who has entertained America for more than five decades, will perform a free concert on the newly named Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza Sunday, May 5, before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway, part of the Monster Mile’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

The concert is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m.

Xfinity is the new sponsor of the Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza, the entertainment centerpiece of Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR tripleheader weekends. The Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza, located in the grassy area near the Monster Monument, is the home for the track’s free pre-race concerts and NASCAR driver and personality question-and-answers sessions throughout the Monster Mile’s NASCAR events.

Daniels, inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016, formed the Charlie Daniels Band in 1972. His signature song, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” won a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979, as well as Single of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards.

The band’s other memorable hits include “Uneasy Rider,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” and “The Legend of Wooley Swamp.”

Daniels’ latest studio albums, released in the last two years, are “Memories, Memoirs & Miles – Songs of a Lifetime,” and “Beau Weevils – Songs in the Key of E.”

“I love what I do,” said Daniels, who has sold more than 20 million records in his career. “I look forward to entertaining people. When show time gets here, I’m ready to go, ready to go play for them. It’s a labor of love. I just thank God I make a living at what I enjoy doing.”

Daniels’ concert will be the first Sunday concert on the newly named Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza. Xfinity will also have a special Xfinity Zone area located in the expanded 8-acre FanZone throughout the May 3-5 NASCAR triple-header weekend.

“Xfinity has been focused on bringing fans awesome entertainment experiences across sports and music and this is a perfect opportunity to bring them together,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s vice president for brand partnerships. “Between the experience fans will get at the Xfinity Stage and in the Xfinity Zone, it will be an unforgettable weekend that race fans won’t want to miss.”

MORE ENTERTAINMENT PLANNED FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY

The free concert is just part of Dover’s planned 50th Anniversary celebrations during the May 3-5 NASCAR triple-header weekend.

In addition to the special gold Monster Trophies given to the race winners and the free Dover diecast cars to the first 15,000 guests on Sunday, May 5, fans can also enjoy multiple free performances by the famous Harlem Globetrotters in the 8-acre FanZone before the May 5 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 4.

Additional entertainment and soon-to-be-announced activities are outlined at DoverSpeedway.com.

PREVIEW OF OCTOBER RACE EVENTS

The Monster Mile’s Oct. 4-6 NASCAR triple-header weekend features the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Oct. 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.