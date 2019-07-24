The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce celebrated with new member On Q Financial during a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 10 at the business at 20 E. Division St., Dover.

Branch manager Ed Rexroth Jr. cut the ribbon, joined by Pamela Robichaud, area manager, and the office’s mortgage consultants, transaction coordinators, processor and friends who attended to show their support.

The mortgage company has the goal of simplifying the mortgage process to make the dream of owning a home a reality.

For more information about On Q Financial, visit the website: https://onqfinancial.com/delaware/dover-office or call (302) 608-0098.