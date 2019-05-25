After years of focused and relentless advocacy, the spectacular Phase II of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail is just about to officially open. The best way to enjoy this new trail is – of course! – on a bicycle. If you don't have a bicycle (or perhaps really need a new one) join us on Wednesday at…

Phase II of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail passing under Route 1

After years of focused and relentless advocacy, the spectacular Phase II of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail is just about to officially open. The best way to enjoy this new trail is – of course! – on a bicycle. If you don't have a bicycle (or perhaps really need a new one) join us on Wednesday at “Beer & Benevolence Night” at Dogfish Head Brewing and Eats in Rehoboth for a chance to win one (generously donated by Seagreen Bicycle).

If you don't win the bicycle, there will still be live music, beer, good food and – just a little! – talk by us about how to make Delaware the most bicycle friendly state in America. At Bike Delaware, we are passionate (and smart) about making more bikeable and walkable communities in Delaware. If you support that work and want to see it continue, please come out and spend a few bucks on some raffle tickets!