The Castle Cruise is one of those not-so-common opportunities to have fun and do good at the exact same time: 100% of proceeds go to support Bike Delaware's mission to advocate for safe, convenient and fun cycling and walking for everyone in Delaware.

The Castle Cruise is one of those not-so-common opportunities to have fun and do good at the exact same time: 100% of proceeds go to support Bike Delaware's mission to advocate for safe, convenient and fun cycling and walking for everyone in Delaware.

REGISTER NOW ($20 for adults. Kids ride free " but no beer for them!)

If you've never ridden the Castle Trail " which extends all the way from one side of Delaware to the other (the only state in the U.S. that can claim such a trail!) " the Castle Cruise next Saturday (May 18) is a perfect chance to explore it for the first time. And if you have ridden it before, the Castle Cruise is the perfect opportunity to show the Castle Trail to some family or friends who haven't seen it yet. Then – when you are done riding the trail – come back to Grain H20 (voted Delaware's best new restaurant) " right along the trail! " and relax with us with a couple of Dogfish Head beers.

The weather forecast for Saturday is sunny and a high of 73 °F. It's going to be a perfect day for a relaxed ride on the lovely Castle Trail. Whether with family or with friends, we would be delighted to see you on Saturday. You can either register right now ($20 for adults. Kids ride free " but no beer for them!) or on Saturday morning:

WHAT: The Castle Cruise!

WHEN: Riders head out anytime between 8:30AM and 10AM. Saturday (May 18)

WHERE: Grain H20 on the Castle Trail (3006 Summit Harbour Place, Bear, Delaware)