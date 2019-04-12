Balloting will be from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at the Dover First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 657 Wyoming Ave., Dover.

A new council representative will be elected Tuesday, April 16, in Dover’s 2nd District.

There are four candidates: Anthony Egipciaco Jr., Albert “Bill” Holmes Jr., Ralph L. Taylor Jr., and Faye D. White.

Anthony Egipciaco Jr., 42

PRIOR POLITICAL EXPERIENCE None

OCCUPATION Professional truck driver

YEARS LIVED IN DOVER 8

1. The mayor supports a downtown parking garage. What is your position?

I agree with the mayor with for the garage. The city is growing and more businesses are coming in. We need to be careful where we place it so it does not disturb the flow of traffic in the area. I would look into building on where Chesapeake Utilities moved out of, the streets are large enough for traffic to flow in and out of, you can make it a two-story garage and it will be right next door to Dover PD.

2. What new community services should Dover invest in?

Clinics are going to be very important, with the city growing we will have more families in the communities.

3. To what do you attribute the recent rise in violent crime in the city over the past year and what can be done about it?

Unfortunately, with growth, you will have more crime. We as a community have to help Dove PD. I would introduce a program for a volunteer police force. Back in New York, I was part for the NYPD Auxiliary Police Force, they were called “The Eyes and Ears” of the NYPD. We would patrol developments, residential and commercial, parades and street fairs. If a traffic light was out we would perform traffic duties, this would allow NYPD to continue with its own duties. Currently, there are 4,500 Volunteer Police Officers.

Albert W. “Bill” Holmes Jr., 69

PRIOR POLITICAL EXPERIENCE Past chairman, Kent County Regional Planning Commission

OCCUPATION Insurance

YEARS LIVED IN DOVER 69

1. The mayor supports a downtown parking garage. What is your position?

Downtown Dover is the heart of our city. I support the downtown businesses and what has to be done to help make downtown a destination.

Yes, I support a parking garage for downtown Dover. It has to be done in a way that we know how it will be paid for and managed. To have the parking garage to be a successful asset for the city of Dover and downtown businesses.

2. What new community services should Dover invest in?

I believe there are two community services Dover should invest in. They are:

Homeless – helping them to find shelter, food, and given the resources and instruction to get back into society.

Summer Programs for our youth – teach them the right path to a rewarding life.

3. To what do you attribute the recent rise in violent crime in the city over the past year and what can be done about it?

I attribute the recent rise in violent crime in the city to the opioid crisis. The Dover Police Department is doing a great job. It’s an ongoing issue. To resolve this problem is for all citizens, parents, schools, churches, and the city to work together as unity.

The city and the police can’t do this on their own. We have a great city here. We all have to work together to make it a safe and happy environment in which to live.

Ralph L. Taylor Jr., 53

PRIOR POLITICAL EXPERIENCE Fourth-year member of the Capital School Board, candidate for the 31st Representative District

OCCUPATION Owner of The Bug Guy

YEARS LIVED IN DOVER 25

1. The mayor supports a downtown parking garage. What is your position?

I do support the construction of a parking garage downtown. Vehicles equate to consumers frequenting our downtown mercantile establishments resulting in more business and economic opportunities and will greatly expedite the revitalization process. A thriving downtown is our goal.

2. What new community services should Dover invest in?

As a retired Dover officer, safety and security come first. Greater investment into Silver Lake with better continual maintenance, diverse community-driven programming and a police substation at the park are needed. Summer youth work programs should be implemented. Youth should understand the pride and economic benefit of an honest day’s labor, cutting grass, planting flowers, cleanups, vehicle maintenance, etc.

3. To what do you attribute the recent rise in violent crime in the city over the past year and what can be done about it?

Dover is a college, military and entertainment town. The casino, Firefly, two NASCAR events, homecomings, opioids, lack of discipline at home and in schools, homelessness, etc., this is a community issue, not just a police problem. Substations add visibility which is a deterrent but partnering with informed, engaged and well-organized community action groups prevent crimes or provide real-time solutions.

Faye Della White, 76

PRIOR POLITICAL EXPERIENCE Committee person, Democratic State Committee, many others

OCCUPATION Retired

YEARS LIVED IN DOVER 19

1. The mayor supports a downtown parking garage. What is your position?

No comment.

2. What new community services should Dover invest in?

Train station, Dover to Wilmington; community center for children and families; housing for homeless, work for the underprivileged

3. To what do you attribute the recent rise in violent crime in the city over the past year and what can be done about it?

No jobs – drugs – police – more foot patrols in the neighborhoods – more councilors – When you have a purpose, you have less crime. Stop legalize certain drugs.

