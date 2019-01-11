Kameron Roberts scored 26 points Thursday and Kamren Sutton poured in 13 for the Cavs who improved to 5-1 with the 79-48 win. SEE A VIDEO AND PHOTO GALLERY from the game with this story.

The Middletown High School boys basketball team improved to 5-1 with a 79-48 home win over Howard Thursday.

Kameron Roberts led the Cavaliers with 26 points including five 3-pointers.

Kamren Sutton scored 13. Elijah Wilson netted 9. Olutobi Akinbayo poured in 8. Robert Whitaker scored 7. Nicholas Semonelle had 6, and Ja'Bree Pitts and Robert Myers added 5 apiece.

Middletown jumped out to a 31-16 lead in the first quarter and held a 42-28 advantage at the half.

The Cavs put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring Howard 26-12 for a 68-40 lead on their way to the victory.

NEXT GAMES

Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Christiana, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 17 at Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21 at Delcastle, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24, home vs. Appoquinimink, 6:15 p.m., Coaches vs. Cancer Night.