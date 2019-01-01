With 2018 in the history books, here’s a look at how the Riders, Panthers, Senators and Spartans did.



Caesar Rodney Riders

The Riders took home several team championships, fielding strong teams in fall, winter and spring sports.

Wrestling was the frontrunner, winning the DIAA Division I Dual-Team championship as the third seed in the bracket. Leading the strong squad was Cameron Hayes, who took home CR’s lone individual championship. Hayes entered the 126 class as the No. 1 seed, defeating Liam Jordan of Hodgson and Ky Jacobs of Tower Hill by technical fall in the first two rounds, before a 7-0 decision over Middletown’s Willem Carl. In the championship, Hayes knocked off Cape Henlopen’s Anthony Caruso by 3-1 decision.

CR also hoisted the DIAA championship pennant in boys and girls tennis. Katherine Tamesis swept through the 3rd singles bracket to win the state title. Teammates Piper Casey and Micaela Thurogood won the 1st doubles championship. On the boys side, Rishi Gundakaram won at 1st singles and Garrett Wrede won the 3rd singles championship.

The Riders had two teams come a step away from claiming a state title, boys lacrosse and girls soccer.

The Lady Riders were 12-1-1 and No. 2 seed in the girls soccer tournament. They first won the Henlopen Conference championship over Indian River, 4-3, in penalty kicks. Coming away with playoff victories over William Penn (4-1) and Charter School of Wilmington (3-2) they went short against Padua Academy in the finals.

Boys lacrosse finished the year 13-2 overall and a No. 2 seed in DIAA Boys Lacrosse. The Riders earned playoff victories over MOT Charter (18-4), Appoquinimink (14-7) and Friends (12-5) before falling to Salesianum in the finals.

In the pool, first-place finishes from Alexander Harfeld (50 yard freestyle), Nick Hartmann (100 yard freestyle) and Ethan Herring (100 yard backstroke) along with team victories in the 200 yard and 400 yard freestyle relays helped lead to a Henlopen Conference swimming championship.

In cross country, both Caesar Rodney teams placed within the top five in the Division I championships. The boys finished third in the state, led by Colin Ritchey (7th), Blaise Moyer (14th), Chris Crossen (16), Jake Bole (22nd), Ben Dawson (24th) and Garrett Geidel (45th). The Lady Riders took fourth, led by Maleah Chumley (6th), Keely Arndt (12th), Sydney Wissman (25th), Maliyah Turner (36th), Paxton Easton (51st) and Abbie Wright (61st).

Three more programs made the postseason: Caesar Rodney baseball earned the No. 22 seed in the DIAA Baseball tournament; Lady Riders hoops were the No. 13 in DIAA Girls Basketball, reaching the second round; and the boys basketball team reached the second round as the No.18 seed.

Polytech Panthers

Polytech sent four teams to the playoffs: field hockey, baseball, girls lacrosse and softball. Field hockey finished 12-3 overall, earning the No. 4 overall seed in the championships, reaching the semifinal round.

Lady Panthers girls lacrosse was the No. 5 seed in their tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Polytech baseball (No. 24) went as far as the tournament second round, while Polytech softball was seeded No. 15 and lost in the opening round.

In cross country, top finishers Michael Rodriguez (30th), Jacob Stafford (31st), Matt Gatune(39th), Kenny Guy (40th) and Andrew Garza (52nd) helped lead the boys team to a fifth-place finish in Division I Cross Country.

On the mat, Avery Mayan took home the state title at 160 in DIAA Individual Wrestling. Mayan defeated Cape Henlopen’s Roy Jones (fall), Concord’s Anthony Rapposelli (fall), Smyrna’s JT Davis (decision 3-1) and Dover’s Divine Watkins (fall) in the finals.

Dover Senators

The school came away with two team championships and several individual state titles. Dover’s outdoor track teams stood out, with the boys taking the Division I DIAA Outdoor Track and Field state honors while the boys team took the DIAA Unified Outdoor Track and Field championship.

Jakari Long (100m, 200m), Tayshaun Chisholm (110m hurdles, 300m hurdles) and Bradley Anyanwu (shotput) led the way with first-place finishes, while Dover won the 4x200m relay on their way to an outdoor track title.

In wrestling, Hugo Harp won the 220 state title in DIAA Individual Wrestling. Harp was the No. 7 seed in 220, defeating Polytech’s Dylan Craighton (fall), McKean’s Loma Thomas (decision 5- 4), Concord’s Alex Solmorbeko (fall) and Sussex Tech’s Andrew Hawkins (decision 9-3) in the finals.

On the tennis courts, the Lady Senators were second in the state in the DIAA Tennis postseason. Victoria Anyanwu won 1st singles while Erika Synoski won the 2nd singles title.

Indoor track team placed second in the DIAA tournament, led by first-place finishes from Tayshaun Chisolm (200m, 55m hurdles) and top-five finishes from Dalonzo Bouges (2nd, Long Jump), Nathanael Guy (4th, 800m) and Gavin Williams (4th, 3200m).

Six more teams went to the postseason. The baseball and football teams both advanced to the semifinals, boys basketball reached the second round and boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and wrestling were all eliminated in the opening round of their respective tournaments.

Lake Forest Spartans

Three Spartans teams hit the postseason: softball, field hockey and boys basketball.

The Lady Spartans, 12-6 overall, were 10th seed in DIAA Softball, reaching the quarterfinals before being knocked out.

Lake Forest was No. 12 seed in DIAA Boys Basketball, reaching the second round. Meanwhile, the Lady Spartans field hockey came in as the No. 4 tournament seed, pushing their way into the semifinals.