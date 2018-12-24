Ceremony attended by family, friends, coaches, teachers and administrators at Smyrna High School gymnasium

Ten Smyrna High School students-athletes signed letters of intent to play college sports during a signing ceremony attended by family, friends, coaches, teachers and administrators Thursday in the gymnasium.

An 11th student, Saleem Wormley, has signed a letter of intent to play football for Penn State, but he was in Mexico City preparing to play in a high school all-star game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl.

The students-athletes at the ceremony committed to playing the following sports for the following colleges and universities:

Anthony Buscemi, football, Monmouth University, Division 1;

Shaneese La Mons, track & field, Oakland University, Division 1;

Abby Mace, softball, Salisbury University, Division 3;

Sara Miller, softball, Wilmington University, Division 2;

Kendra Mounts, soccer, Mount Aloysius College, Division 3;

Katie Porter, field hockey and lacrosse, Wesley College, Division 3;

Raina Semenick, lacrosse, Allegheny College, Division 3:

Olyvia Smith, softball, Saint Peter’s University, Division 1;

Maddie Steele, field hockey, Shenandoah University, Division 3;

Zoe Wilcox, softball, Alderson Broaddus University, Division 2.