When he finishes his sentence in 2038, Mahdi R. Wilson will be required to register as a sex offender

A Dover man who admitted breaking into a local home, robbing a man and sexually assaulting a woman will spend the next 20 years in prison.

Mahdi R. Wilson, 26, formerly of the 500 block of Pear St., pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery, home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree unlawful sexual contact.

Other charges, including two counts of third-degree assault and three counts of first-degree rape, were dropped.

The trial was held Monday, Jan. 7 in Kent County Superior Court.

The initial incident took place Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at the apartment located in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. One of two men living in the apartment at 1:30 a.m. said he was forced back in by two black men. One of the men was armed with a silver and black handgun.

The suspects forced the victims to lie on the floor while they stole gaming systems, jewelry, a wallet, clothing, cell phones, and vehicle keys.

However, both victims failed to tell police there was a 19-year-old woman in the apartment at the time. According to Dover police, Wilson forced her to partially undress and sexually assaulted her. Additional work by Dover detectives and the First State Fugitive Task Force identified Wilson as one of the suspects.

The other man was never identified.

Wilson has been sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by home confinement or work release and two years of probation. He also is required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown.