A local fugitive found out he couldn’t hide from city police, who arrested him during a traffic stop.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Darren Holden was taken into custody at about 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

The arrest occurred when patrol officers recognized the 27-year-old Holden, who was a passenger in a car driven by Juliana Hansley-Thomas, 28. The car was stopped in the 500 block of South Bay Road in the vicinity of the Kent County Levy Court administration building.

Hoffman said Holden initially lied about his identity and then fought officers who tried to put him in a police vehicle.

He was found to be carrying 0.2 grams of marijuana, 504 bags of heroin, equal to 3.53 grams, as well as packaging materials.

In addition to being wanted on a prior warrant, Holden is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and criminal impersonation.

He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, in default of a $67,000 cash bond.

Hansley-Thomas, who was in possession of 0.6 grams of marijuana, was released without bond on a single charge of possession of marijuana and a traffic offense.