The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks & Recreation reminded residents and visitors that sledding, snowboarding and other recreational activities are not allowed on Delaware’s dunes.

Dunes contain fragile wildlife habitat and also provide protection for the beaches and the communities that border them.

Besides asking the public to help protect the dunes, the Division of Parks & Recreation also advises that, except for marked crossings, the dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks are closed year-round to pedestrian traffic and recreational activities.