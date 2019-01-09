Dover Capital City Rotary Club grew by two new members — Ronald Baron and Kirill Alekseyev — at its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 3.

Baron is chief financial officer of Del-One Federal Credit Union in Dover. He’s held leadership positions in financial institutions in Kansas, Virginia and Massachusetts, last serving at Azura Credit Union in Topeka, Kansas. He holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance and his Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Providence College. As a Rotarian, he’s been active in previous clubs and other philanthropic organizations. He and his wife, Beth, reside in Dover.

Alekseyev is a physical medicine and rehabilitation attending physician and medical director for the coming Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital at McKee Road, Dover, scheduled to open Feb. 25. He has done extensive work with concussions and is putting together a second annual concussions seminar in Dover in April that will feature national medical professionals and former Super Bowl winners to share their stories. Alekseyev has made more than 20 poster and oral presentations at various national conferences and published articles in medical journals, books and databases, including in a recent book on “Medical Aspects of Disability for the Rehabilitation Professional,” fifth edition.

Dover Capital City Rotary meets each Thursday for lunch at Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Mapledale Road, Dover.

For more visit dccrotary.org or call 674-4138.