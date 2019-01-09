"Medical emergency, not criminal"

UPDATE: "A worker at the Sussex Campus experienced a medical emergency and was promptly treated and transferred to Bayhealth Milford Memorial," said Danielle Pro, Bayhealth Media Center Coordinator.

She would not confirm or deny the death, nor if the deceased was a Bayhealth employee, due to patient privacy policies.

---

A medical emergency resulting in death occurred this morning at the still-under-construction Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.

According to Sussex County Emergency Operations records, first responders were called to Wellness Way at 7:32 a.m.

"It was strictly a medical emergency, not criminal-related," said Detective Timothy Maloney of the Milford Police Department. "I believe it was a worker. I don’t know if they were Bayhealth or construction or something, but it was a witnessed medical emergency."

Bayhealth could not immediately be reached for comment.