The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area gas station that took place early Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 2:16 a.m., Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Valero gas station located at 1327 McKennan’s Church Rd., Pike Creek.

A male suspect with has face concealed and brandishing a knife, confronted an employee behind the sales counter and ordered him to open the register, police said.

The employee complied with the demand by opening the register at which time the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect also took multiple packs of cigarettes before exiting the business where he then entered into an awaiting vehicle which was parked at the entrance doors. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police said the suspect was described as a white male, 20-25 years of age, 5’7” tall, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and a cloth covering his face. He entered the front passenger seat of a dark gray Chevy Malibu, bearing an unknown Delaware tag, which was being driven an unknown suspect.

No surveillance images are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 302-365-8566.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com