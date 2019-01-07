Here is your roundup of reported law enforcement activities for the past week.

No injuries reported after gunmen invade Felton home

The Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion in which shots were fired early Tuesday.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred at about 12:46 a.m. Jan. 2 when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Gelden Road, Felton.

Troopers made contact with three men and a woman who said between four and six men forced their way into the home by kicking in a door. At least three were armed, according to the victims, she said.

One of the suspects fired a shot at the door as one of the men was trying to barricade himself in a bedroom. However, all of the suspects ran away when told police had been contacted, Jaffe said.

As they left, however, one of them fired another shot while outside.

There were no reports of injuries and nothing was taken, Jaffe said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact, Troop 3’s Criminal Investigative Unit, Det. Weinstein at 302-698-8443.

Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

Dover man arrested following death of infant

Dover police have arrested a local man after the death an infant he was watching.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as 29-year-old Edjuan Robert Blackshear.

The case began at about 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, when police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Woodcrest Drive to investigate a call about a 1-year-old child who was not breathing.

The boy, who Hoffman identified as Miles Duncan, was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus in Dover and later taken to the A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital.

The child was suffering from multiple injuries to the head and torso as well as internal injuries, Hoffman said.

About 12 hours after the initial incident, at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, the boy died of his injuries, Hoffman added.

Based on the initial investigation, Blackshear is charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $101,000 cash bond.

However, Dover detectives are continuing their investigation and working with the state attorney general’s office.

Additional charges are expected and more information will be released at a later time, Hoffman said.

Police chase, capture alleged purse thief

Dover police have arrested a local woman after she allegedly grabbed another woman’s purse from a shopping cart.

Rhonda Martin, 49, then led police on a more than six-mile chase before she was captured.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident started at 2:04 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 when officers were called to the Food Lion store at 1030 Forrest Avenue to investigate a report of a strong-arm robbery.

The victim, a 57-year-old woman, told officers her purse had been stolen, and that she had pursued the supposed thief, later identified as Martin, outside the store where a struggled took place in the parking lot.

Martin allegedly hit the woman several times before driving off in a white Ford Explorer. Police tracked the vehicle down the POW/MIA Parkway toward Rodney Village; a short time later they tried to stop her, but she fled down South State Street, onto Route 10 to North Bay Road, and into the King’s Cliffe Mobile Home Park.

Martin finally stopped, Hoffman said and was taken into custody without a further struggle.

She is charged with second-degree robbery as well as a number of traffic charges, Hoffman said.

Martin is being held in the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, New Castle.

Maryland man shot in north Dover

Delaware State Police troopers are investigating a late afternoon shooting north of the Dover city limits.

The incident took place at about 5:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at a home in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive in the Kentwood Mobile Home Park, division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

When they arrived, troopers found the 30-year-old Cambridge, Md., man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. The man was taken to the hospital and admitted in serious condition, she said.

Troopers learned two persons had come into the home but ran away after the shooting. Two other adults were present but were not hurt. Nothing was stolen, Jaffe added.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Grassi at (302) 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the Internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

Armed and under the influence

Delaware State Police troopers have arrested a Felton man after he was found to be driving under the influence and carrying a stolen firearm.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe identified the individual as 20-year-old William H. Cloak IV.

Jaffe said the case began at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, when troopers were sent to a home in the first block of Third Street, Frederica to investigate a domestic disturbance. Before their arrival, they were told one individual had fled the scene driving a white Audi.

Troopers spotted a vehicle matching that description while traveling on Buffalo Road after leaving the High Point Park neighborhood, she said. Contact was made with Cloak and police smelled marijuana, prompting a search.

That search turned up a Glock .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat; it later was learned the weapon, whose serial number apparently had been obliterated, had been reported as stolen.

Following a DUI investigation, Cloak is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a weapon with an obliterated or altered serial number, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, driving while suspended or revoked and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Cloak has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $16,700 secured bond.