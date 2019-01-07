Christiansen first was elected in 2014

Robin R. Christiansen has successfully filed a petition for re-election as Dover’s mayor.

He joins incumbent Matthew J. Lindell of the First Council District, Scott W. Cole who has filed for the Third District, and Albert W. “Bill” Holmes Jr., who is seeking the vacant Second District seat.

“Over the last four years it is been my honor to be part of a team that continues to move the city of Dover forward positively,” Christiansen said. “Working together with the council, city employees and residents, we’re working as partners to make Dover a place we all want to live work and play.

“I believe in Dover,” he said.

As of Jan. 7, no one has filed for election to the Fourth District chair currently held by Roy Sudler Jr. Similarly, no one yet has filed to challenge Christiansen.

The mayor was elected in May 2014 in a five-way race. He won just under 40 percent of the vote. Previously he had served on city council from May 1983 to May 2001.

City residents wishing to run for election to the mayor’s office must submit completed election petitions no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

City council candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

Municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years on the third Tuesday in April, with half of the council districts up for a vote each time. Similarly, elections for mayor are held odd-numbered years, with the post of council representative-at-large being held the years when the mayor’s office is not in contention.

Dover’s municipal election will be held Tuesday, April 16.

Persons elected to council and the mayor’s office will be sworn in during the Monday, May 13 meeting.

For more information on the city’s election process, visit https://tinyurl.com/Dover-2019-elections.