Rehoboth Beach announced its schedule for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

City Hall will be closed Jan. 21 in observance of the holiday There will be no residential trash pickup Jan. 21. Citywide trash pickup will be Jan. 22. Visit cityofrehoboth.com for a trash collection calendar.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.