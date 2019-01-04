A traveling Woodstock

1. Weekend of Woodstock

The Janglebachs transport listeners back to Woodstock.



The tribute group treats audiences to music that changed the world, with tunes from the British Invasion, West Coast psychedelia, country rock, pop and soul.



You’ll see The Janglebachs outfitted in ‘60s-influenced outfits. The band features a quartet of strong solo vocalists, covering all the styles and nuance of the original recordings.

The Janglebachs will hit the stage at 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $15 to $20.

IF YOU GO

684-3038 Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., Milton miltontheatre.com

2. Shedding light on photo exhibit

Alida Fish, juror and awards judge, will give you an overview of the Rehoboth Art League’s Regional Juried Photography Exhibition.

This year’s exhibit was open to all artists living in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Hear about her process of selecting works from submission images and commentary on some of the works in this show. Artists are invited to have open or private feedback on their works.

A selection of Fish’s work will be on display in the Ventures Gallery throughout the length of the RAL exhibit, from Friday through Feb. 7.

Fish’s overview of the Regional Juried Photography Exhibition begins at 2 p.m., Saturday.

IF YOU GO

227-8408 Rehoboth Art League, 12 Dodds Lane, Rehoboth Beach rehobothartleague.org

3. Bombastic bluegrass

Forging ahead is what the South Hill Banks band is all about, while catering to an audience of progressive bluegrass fans.

The Virginia-based outfit has a jam-infused sound that draws from classic rock and blues to traditional bluegrass, keeping audiences entertained with a blend of old and new sounds.

Following the release of their debut album, “Riverside Dr.,” South Hill Banks has won Floydfest’s “On the Rise” competition, placed as a finalist for Rock’n to Lock’n, hosted a successful monthly residence at The Camel in Virginia, and was support to national touring artists.

The Virginia boys will show some love to SoDel at 10 p.m, Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

226-BREW Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach dogfish.com