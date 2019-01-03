The University of Delaware's Front Page Cafe series will be in Milton at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery January 17.

McKay Jenkins, a leading expert on toxic chemicals, water pollution and climate change, will talk about his latest project at the University of Delaware’s next Front Page Café discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, 6 Cannery Village Center, Milton.

Jenkins’ books include “Food Fight: GMOs and the Future of the American Diet” and “ContamiNation.

The Front Page Café is co-sponsored by UD’s journalism program, the Department of English and Delaware Humanities,

Dogfish Head craft beer and light fare will be served. Front Page Cafes are always free and open to the public, but this event is limited to 75 people so registration is requested. Click here to register.