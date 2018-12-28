The Delaware Equine Council Foundation announced the deadline for accepting applications for scholarships awarded by the DECF is Jan. 31.

Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each are to be awarded April 6 at the DEC Annual Scholarship Awards Banquet, to be held at the Harrington Moose Lodge.

To be eligible, applicants must be a U.S. citizen and a Delaware resident or Delaware Equine Council member; must be enrolled in a Delaware university agriculture program and in good standing or at an equine studies program at a U.S. university and in good standing; must submit a typewritten, 400-word essay, "How I plan to use this course of study to further the equine industry”; and must complete an application, include a transcript of a minimum of one full semester's grades from an accredited university.

Applications are available at delawareequinecouncil.org

All awards are given without discrimination as to race, sex, or creed.

For more, call 684-3966.