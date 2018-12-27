26-year-old Tre Jamal Edwards, of Lewes, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man on Christmas Eve after he was found in possession of drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred on December 24, just before midnight, when a report of shoplifting at the Helly Hansen outlet in Rehoboth, at 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive. According to police, the suspect fled in a black Kia Optima with temporary tags.

Troopers spotted such a vehicle on Coastal Highway in the area of Munchy Branch Road and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they noticed handgun on the passenger's seat and conducted a search of the car, which located 10.92 grams of marijuana, 0.74 grams of cocaine, eight 9mm rounds loaded in a magazine and over $600 in suspected drug proceeds.

The driver, 26-year-old Tre Jamal Edwards, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $38,500 cash-only bond.