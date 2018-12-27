Incident occurred on Shawnee Road in Milford

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Milford.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 26, at 5:30 a.m., as a 2016 Kia Forte was traveling eastbound on Shawnee Road approaching the intersection of DuPont Boulevard (Route 113). While traveling eastbound, the operator of the Kia failed to maintain his lane and exited the roadway. Shortly thereafter, he re-entered Shawnee Road and continued traveling eastbound for a distance before exiting the roadway a second time and colliding with a utility pole.

The operator and sole occupant of the Kia, 54-year-old Timothy A. Hogan of Greenwood, was not wearing his seatbelt. He was transported to the Milford Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Shawnee Road was closed between Calhoun Road and DuPont Boulevard for approximately four hours during the investigation and replacement of the utility pole. The crash remains under investigation.