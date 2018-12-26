The driver's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified

Officers with the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident took place at about 5:30 a.m. on Shawnee Road, Milford.

The vehicle, a 2016 Kia Forte was headed east approaching the intersection with U.S. Route 113 when it ran off the roadway. The Forte then went back onto Shawnee Road, continued toward the east and went off the road again before hitting a utility pole.

The operator and sole occupant of the Forte was a 54-year-old man from Greenwood who was wearing not his seatbelt, Jaffe said.

He was taken to Bayhealth Hospital’s Milford campus where he was pronounced dead.

Jaffe said the man’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Shawnee Road was closed between Calhoun Road and DuPont Boulevard for about four hours during the investigation and to allow replacement of the utility pole.