Student-Centered Transition Education and Pre-Vocational Program, or STEP, students from the Howard T. Ennis School opened the Thrifty Eagle retail thrift store located at the Early Learning Center/TOTS building, 30207 Frankford School Road, Frankford.

A grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 4.

The store sells secondhand clothing and household accessories.

STEP services students between ages 18-21. This program emphasizes the development of solid employment and independent living skills. Focused training on community-based and on-campus work crews is provided.

For more, call 856-1930.