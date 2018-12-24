The blaze was reported at about 2:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 24

A Magnolia-area home was heavily damaged early Monday morning by fire.

The blaze was reported at a home in the 100 block of Brookdale Road, Brookdale Heights, according to a post on the company’s website.

The company responded at 2:01 a.m., arriving to find heavy fire showing from the left side of the home. Crews fought the blaze for about four hours, and everyone inside made it out safely.

The Camden-Wyoming Fire Company was dispatched to assist the Magnolia company, while the Little Creek Fire Company provided a rapid intervention team, a standby crew used to rescue firefighters in trouble. Paramedics from the Kent County Department of Public safety also were on hand, with a crew from the Bowers Beach Fire Company providing coverage at the Magnolia station.

The fire is under investigation by the Delaware state fire marshal.