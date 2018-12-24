Milford police are reporting a child was hit by a bullet during an altercation at the apartment complex

Milford police are reporting a child was shot during a confrontation at the Brightway Commons apartment complex Sunday night.

Department spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said officers were called to the area at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 to investigate a report about shots having been fired.

Police learned at least one bullet hit an apartment and struck the 4-year-old child.

Detectives learned a quarrel had broken out between several people in the courtyard and that during the altercation someone fired several rounds from a handgun.

The child first was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital’s Milford campus and later transferred to the A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital, and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information on this incident contact 302-422-8081 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIP-333. Tips also may be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/.