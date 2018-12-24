The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Beaver Dam Road — bridge over Bundicks Branch — between Fisher and Kendale roads, south of Lewes, will be closed from 7 a.m. Jan. 7 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22.

DelDOT's contractor, Zacks Excavating Inc. will be removing the corrugated metal pipe arch and replacing the pipe with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional work may include the installation of a guardrail, reconstruction of roadway approaches and placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.