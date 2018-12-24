Video, photos & story -- Representatives of the Amazon fulfillment center in Middletown announced the gift at the Smyrna-Clayton Boys & Girls Club and then provided a party with games for the children

Amazon surprised the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware Dec. 19 with a $25,000 donation at their Smyrna-Clayton Club on East Commerce Street in Smyrna. The $25,000 grant will be used to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) program.

Nate Disbro, general manager of the Amazon fulfillment center in Middletown, presented the donation which was accepted on behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware by and Trisha Moses, vice president of northern operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

The surprises didn’t stop, as Amazon employees treated the members of the Smyrna-Clayton club to a holiday party with games and cookie decorating.

“We are excited to continue our support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware with this grant for their STEM program,” said Disbro. “Amazon is proud of our long standing history of giving back to organizations where our associates live. This donation represents our dedication to our community and our children, the innovators of tomorrow.”

This grant is part of Amazon’s $1 million STEM support across the country to inspire next generations of innovators and to help spread goodwill locally.

“Amazon has been a supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware for some time now, and their generous donations help us to offer the services that are so instrumental to children across the state,” said Moses. “Having the opportunity to celebrate the holidays and the donation with volunteers from their nearby fulfillment center was a wonderful experience for the kids in our Smyrna club today.”