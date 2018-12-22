The suspect, Lazaro H. Martinez, surrendered to police Dec. 21.

UPDATE 3:

The Delaware State Police have identified and arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 14 fatal hit and run crash.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said detectives were able to identify the driver as 48-year-old Lazaro H. Martinez of Lincoln.

Jaffe did not elaborate how troopers were able to determine Martinez was the driver. The DSP had previously released several surveillance camera photos showing the vehicle thought to be involved in the fatal crash.

Martinez turned himself in at Troop 4 on Dec. 21, and is charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and failure to report a collision resulting in injury or death.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $3,100 unsecured bond.

-----------------

UPDATE 2: Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of the vehicle thought to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused the death of a Harrington man.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said troopers were able to obtain camera images from nearby businesses.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a Jeep, possibly an older Cherokee, Commander, or a 4-door Wrangler with a hard top. It appears to be light in color with black trim near the bottom.

The vehicle should have damage to the right front fender, missing an amber/orange right side marker lens, and possible scratches and/or damage to its right side. Although the crash occurred at South Dupont Highway at Corn Crib Road intersection, the suspect’s vehicle last was seen traveling eastbound on the Milford-Harrington Highway toward Milford, she said.

----------------

UPDATE 1: The victim in Friday night's pedestrian crash was identified Monday as 53-year-old Rickey D. Honeycutt of Harrington.

---------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Delaware State Police are reporting a fatal hit-and-run case that took place near the Delaware State Fair fairgrounds.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the crash took place sometime Friday night, Dec. 14 near the intersection of South Dupont Highway and Corncrib Road.

The initial investigation by the division’s Collision Reconstruction Unit showed the pedestrian was hit in the northbound lane of travel. He was thrown to shoulder of Route 13, and not discovered until seen by another motorist.

The vehicle that hit the 53-year-old man did not stop and fled the scene, Jaffe said.

The victim was taken to the Milford campus of Bayhealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Jaffe said that although the victim was carrying a small flashlight, he did not cross at a marked intersection and was wearing dark clothing.

The man’s name was not immediately released pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about this fatal incident is asked to call Sgt. Wheatley of the Troop 3, Camden, CRU at 302-698-8518.

Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, via the Internet at delawarecrimstoppersweb.com, or by sending a text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with the keyword “DSP.”