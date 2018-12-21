Proposals for workshops are being accepted through Feb. 4 for the 10th annual Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Conference, set for May 31-June 1 in Cambridge, Maryland.

This year’s theme, “It Ran on Faith,” describes Harriet’s approach to her life, as well as those who worked in secret, helping others to freedom.

This conference is inviting historians, students, educators, researchers, genealogists, artists and others to share and compare, interpret and celebrate this story based on family, freedom, community and faith. Organizers are seeking proposals related to the realities and complexities of slavery, escapes and those who made escapes possible with an undercurrent of faith.

Workshop sessions by individuals or groups should be one hour in length. Programming benefits from audience interaction.

Proposals should include the title and type of the presentation. Presenter information needed includes name, organization, email, phone number and mailing address. A short bio and photo should be included in presenter’s submission.

The presentation must be explained by describing the topic/theme in 300 words or less. The intended audience and technology requirements must also be included.

Proposals should be emailed to tubman.conference@gmail.com.

For more, call 410-228-7953.