Todd I. Mahrenholz is facing at least a dozen charges, including assaulting a police officer

Harrington police have arrested a Wyoming man after he led them and four other police agencies in a chase that resulted in injuries to two officers and damage to civilian and police vehicles.

Department spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said the incident started at about 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, when patrol officers were sent to the Midway Shopping Center to check on the welfare of an individual.

The individual later was identified as Todd I. Mahrenholz, 54, of South Layton Avenue, Wyoming, he said.

Officers spotted Mahrenholz in a pickup truck that was pulling a utility trailer, but when they tried to talk to him, he started driving directly at the two officers. One was able to get out of the way, but the truck’s mirror hit the second patrolman in the arm as it passed by.

The pickup turned onto Route 13 headed north, with patrol vehicles from the Harrington, Felton, Camden, and Wyoming police departments in pursuit, along with the Delaware State Police, Brode said.

During the pursuit, the pickup tried to ram a Harrington patrol car off the roadway before driving into Camden-Wyoming. While in Wyoming the pickup hit a Wyoming officer, causing a minor injury, and also hit a Wyoming police vehicle, causing heavy damage.

The pickup also hit several other vehicles, Brode said.

Mahrenholz also tried to run over another Wyoming officer, but that individual was able to escape.

The chase continued onto Route 10 and finally ended on South State Street south of Rising Sun Road when the pickup broke down.

Mahrenholz was taken into custody and first taken to the Harrington police headquarters then later to the Bayhealth Hospital’s Milford campus where a blood sample was taken under authority of a search warrant.

As a result, Mahrenholz is charged with second-degree assault (injuring a law enforcement officer), four counts of first-degree reckless endangering, three counts of criminal mischief over $5,000, disregarding a police officer’s signal, second-degree reckless endangering, malicious mischief by a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs and several other traffic violations.

After his arraignment, Mahrenholz was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of a $50,250 secured bond.