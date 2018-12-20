Damage estimated at $100,000

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating Tuesday night’s house fire in Bridgeville, in which one person was found deceased inside the house.

The blaze, reported shortly before 10 p.m., occurred in the 14000 block of Sussex Highway (Route 13). The Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene to find flames engulfing the dwelling.

Firefighters found one person, an elderly woman, deceased inside the home. Four other occupants were able to escape with no injury.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $100,000.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s origin and cause. The Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy on the victim.

You can donate to a GoFundMe to assist the family here.